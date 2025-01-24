Left Menu

Tottenham's Injury Crisis: Solanke Sidelined for Six Weeks

Tottenham Hotspur's striker Dominic Solanke will be out for six weeks due to a knee injury sustained during training. The club is grappling with multiple injuries as they struggle in the Premier League. Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed Solanke's rehabilitation plan following a Europa League victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:07 IST
Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is set to miss approximately six weeks of football action after sustaining a knee injury in training, as confirmed by manager Ange Postecoglou. The 27-year-old's absence adds to the club's growing injury woes, which already include goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and several other key players.

The injury list at Spurs has coincided with a slump in their Premier League performance, leaving the London club at 15th place after a dismal series of one win in the last ten league matches. Postecoglou provided an update following Spurs' Europa League victory against Hoffenheim, stating that Solanke would avoid surgery.

Postecoglou expressed hope that Solanke's recovery could be expedited, but the current forecast points to a six-week rehabilitation period. Spurs are preparing to face Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

