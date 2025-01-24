Tottenham's Injury Crisis: Solanke Sidelined for Six Weeks

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke is set to miss approximately six weeks of football action after sustaining a knee injury in training, as confirmed by manager Ange Postecoglou. The 27-year-old's absence adds to the club's growing injury woes, which already include goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and several other key players.

The injury list at Spurs has coincided with a slump in their Premier League performance, leaving the London club at 15th place after a dismal series of one win in the last ten league matches. Postecoglou provided an update following Spurs' Europa League victory against Hoffenheim, stating that Solanke would avoid surgery.

Postecoglou expressed hope that Solanke's recovery could be expedited, but the current forecast points to a six-week rehabilitation period. Spurs are preparing to face Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture.

