Aussie Triumph: Mixed Doubles Victory at Australian Open

Olivia Gadecki and John Peers achieved a remarkable victory in the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Friday, defeating fellow Australians John-Patrick Smith and Kimberly Birrell 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. This marked the first all-Australian mixed doubles final since 1967, held at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

The win secured Gadecki her inaugural major title, while Peers, already an Olympic gold medalist, added another Australian Open title to his resume, boasting previous wins in men's doubles and mixed doubles at the 2022 U.S. Open. During the trophy presentation, the 22-year-old Gadecki expressed her delight in sharing this Aussie-exclusive final.

On the same day, the tournament saw Novak Djokovic facing No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the men's singles semifinals, while defending champion Jannik Sinner competed against No. 21 Ben Shelton in a night match.

