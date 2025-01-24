Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Co-Own Hyderabad Superstars in World Pickleball League

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have embarked on an exciting venture, co-owning the Hyderabad Superstars in the upcoming World Pickleball League, which kicks off in Mumbai this Saturday. They aim to boost pickleball's popularity, a sport rapidly growing across diverse age groups, and inspire athletes nationwide.

Jackky Bhagnani expressed enthusiasm about joining the league, highlighting pickleball's cross-generational appeal. Under the guidance of esteemed coach Jonny Andrews, nicknamed 'Jonny Pickleball', the team boasts a powerful lineup, including Indian talent Kuldip Mahajan and international players such as Max Freeman and Ava Cavataio.

Srinath Chittoori and Sanjay Jupudi from KLO Sports co-own the Hyderabad Superstars and are thrilled to add to the city's sporting legacy. The WPBL, India's first global franchise-based league, co-founded by Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, begins its inaugural season in January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)