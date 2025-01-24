Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Co-Own Hyderabad Superstars in World Pickleball League
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani become co-owners of Hyderabad Superstars in the World Pickleball League. The team aims to popularize pickleball in India with renowned coach Jonny Andrews. The league features top international and Indian talent, and will run its inaugural season in early 2025.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have embarked on an exciting venture, co-owning the Hyderabad Superstars in the upcoming World Pickleball League, which kicks off in Mumbai this Saturday. They aim to boost pickleball's popularity, a sport rapidly growing across diverse age groups, and inspire athletes nationwide.
Jackky Bhagnani expressed enthusiasm about joining the league, highlighting pickleball's cross-generational appeal. Under the guidance of esteemed coach Jonny Andrews, nicknamed 'Jonny Pickleball', the team boasts a powerful lineup, including Indian talent Kuldip Mahajan and international players such as Max Freeman and Ava Cavataio.
Srinath Chittoori and Sanjay Jupudi from KLO Sports co-own the Hyderabad Superstars and are thrilled to add to the city's sporting legacy. The WPBL, India's first global franchise-based league, co-founded by Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, begins its inaugural season in January 2025.
