SAI's Infrastructure Revolution: Building a Bright Future for Indian Sports

The Governing Body of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has given the green light to a series of infrastructure upgrades nationwide. Among the significant projects is the installation of an eight-lane synthetic athletics track in West Bengal and a climate-neutral hockey turf at SAI's Bengaluru center.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who presided over the meeting, stated that the Indian sports ecosystem is in its youth and requires robust support to ensure growth. The athlete-centric decisions seek to provide athletes with superior infrastructure to boost performance at international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

Additionally, the Governing Body has approved updates at the Karni Singh Shooting Range with new laser target systems. Facilities including multipurpose halls at various centers are also set for construction, all aimed at comprehensive athlete development and optimized training conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)