Left Menu

Rick Carlisle's Exhilarating Paris Police Escort Adventure

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle recalls an adrenaline-pumping police escort through Paris, overshadowing the NBA game experience. Despite the loss to the Spurs, the unforgettable ride remains the highlight. Carlisle praises the deftness of the bus drivers during his high-speed journey to the Accor Arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:10 IST
Rick Carlisle's Exhilarating Paris Police Escort Adventure
  • Country:
  • France

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is still buzzing from his recent visit to Paris, but not because of the traditional sightseeing. What truly captured his attention was an electrifying police escort to the Accor Arena for an NBA matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Carlisle shared his thrilling account of weaving through streets and navigating the city from a different vantage point, remarking that the police escort was unlike anything he'd experienced before. Despite the iconic landmarks like the Champs Elysees and Notre Dame, it was the heart-pounding trip that stood out most.

Even after a 140-110 defeat to the Spurs, Carlisle carries back positive memories to the U.S., commending the agility of Volvo buses and the skillful drivers. The Pacers and Spurs are set to meet again in Paris, promising more exciting encounters both on and off the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025