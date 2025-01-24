Rick Carlisle's Exhilarating Paris Police Escort Adventure

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is still buzzing from his recent visit to Paris, but not because of the traditional sightseeing. What truly captured his attention was an electrifying police escort to the Accor Arena for an NBA matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Carlisle shared his thrilling account of weaving through streets and navigating the city from a different vantage point, remarking that the police escort was unlike anything he'd experienced before. Despite the iconic landmarks like the Champs Elysees and Notre Dame, it was the heart-pounding trip that stood out most.

Even after a 140-110 defeat to the Spurs, Carlisle carries back positive memories to the U.S., commending the agility of Volvo buses and the skillful drivers. The Pacers and Spurs are set to meet again in Paris, promising more exciting encounters both on and off the court.

