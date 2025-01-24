Left Menu

Den Den Sea Swim 2.0: A Record-Breaking Aquatic Spectacle

The second Den Den Sea Swimming Championship in Mangalore sees over 200 participants from across India, doubling last year's numbers. Organized by the Mangalore Surf Club, the event features races around the sunken Den Den vessel and includes categories for various age groups, highlighting open-water racing in challenging coastal conditions.

The championship will be held on Sunday. (Photo- Mangalore Surf Club). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second Den Den Sea Swimming Championship is set to make waves in Mangalore this Sunday as over 200 swimmers compete at the Mangalore Surf Club Beach. This year's event has attracted a record number of participants, doubling last year's turnout.

The championship, organized by Mangalore Surf Club, includes five race categories ranging from 250 meters to 6 km. It draws competitors from diverse age groups and skill levels from states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Particularly notable is the race around the notorious Den Den vessel, a landmark since its sinking in 2007.

Enthusiasm for the event has been described as overwhelming by Chirag Shambu, President of the Mangalore Surf Club, who noted the growing interest in open-water sports in India. With extensive safety measures in place, including lifeguards and support boats, the championship is set to be both a thrilling and secure experience for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

