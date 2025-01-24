Zverev Advances to Australian Open Final as Djokovic Retires

In a surprising turn of events at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing the first set of his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev. The German player now advances to his maiden Australian Open final berth.

Djokovic battled on with a torn muscle and was visibly struggling before ultimately conceding the match. This development allows Zverev to face Jannik Sinner, who secured his spot in the final with a straight-sets win over Ben Shelton.

The contest marks a substantial opportunity for Zverev, who looks to claim his first Grand Slam title against the formidable Sinner, the defending champion. The event concluded with mixed reactions from the crowd and calls for respect following Djokovic's unexpected exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)