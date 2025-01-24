Left Menu

Belgium's Football Rebirth: Coach Rudi Garcia Eyes Courtois Comeback Amid Positive Signs

Belgium's new coach Rudi Garcia is optimistic about goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois returning to the national team after a dispute with former coach Tedesco. Courtois, who has not played since June 2023, could join key players like Lukaku and De Bruyne as Belgium gears up for crucial upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:26 IST
Belgium's Football Rebirth: Coach Rudi Garcia Eyes Courtois Comeback Amid Positive Signs
Rudi Garcia

Belgium's new football coach Rudi Garcia is expressing optimism about a comeback for star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Courtois had notably remained absent from the national team since June 2023 following a discord with ex-coach Domenico Tedesco, primarily over captaincy issues. Tedesco's departure this month might pave the way for Courtois' return.

Calling Courtois one of Belgium's greatest players, Garcia underscored the importance of his skills, remarking that his inclusion would significantly bolster the team's prospects. Experienced players like Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne have also taken a step back recently, and Garcia plans to personally reach out to them to gauge their commitment.

Garcia is keen on fostering a positive environment and aims to leverage the expertise of former midfielder Eden Hazard, albeit informally. The upcoming engagement for Belgium includes matches against Ukraine, followed by World Cup qualifiers. Garcia, full of vigor, believes the team can achieve stellar results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025