Belgium's Football Rebirth: Coach Rudi Garcia Eyes Courtois Comeback Amid Positive Signs

Belgium's new football coach Rudi Garcia is expressing optimism about a comeback for star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Courtois had notably remained absent from the national team since June 2023 following a discord with ex-coach Domenico Tedesco, primarily over captaincy issues. Tedesco's departure this month might pave the way for Courtois' return.

Calling Courtois one of Belgium's greatest players, Garcia underscored the importance of his skills, remarking that his inclusion would significantly bolster the team's prospects. Experienced players like Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne have also taken a step back recently, and Garcia plans to personally reach out to them to gauge their commitment.

Garcia is keen on fostering a positive environment and aims to leverage the expertise of former midfielder Eden Hazard, albeit informally. The upcoming engagement for Belgium includes matches against Ukraine, followed by World Cup qualifiers. Garcia, full of vigor, believes the team can achieve stellar results.

