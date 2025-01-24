England Revamps Squad for Second T20I Against India

England has adjusted their lineup for the second T20I match against India, set to take place on Saturday. Brydon Carse has been included in the playing XI, replacing Gus Atkinson. Meanwhile, Jamie Smith has been added to the squad to bring the total number of players to 12, according to Wisden.

The decision follows the news of Jacob Bethell's absence from the team's training session in Chennai due to illness. Notably, Atkinson's exclusion is not due to fitness issues but after an underwhelming performance in the first T20I in Kolkata, where he leaked 38 runs in two overs.

Carse's recent T20I outing against Australia resulted in figures of 2/26. If Bethell remains unfit, Smith will cover for him, leaving England with fewer bowling options but a surplus behind the stumps. In Kolkata, Phil Salt was the wicketkeeper, while Jos Buttler played as a specialist batter.

England is eagerly anticipating a comeback following a crushing defeat to India's formidable spin attack in the series opener. Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi together secured five wickets, leading to England's total of just 132 runs. India then made a swift 133-run chase, driven by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 79 off 34 balls.

