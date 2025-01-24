PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational Moves to San Diego Amid Wildfires

The PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, initially slated for Los Angeles next month and hosted by Tiger Woods, has found a new venue at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. The relocation comes in response to the Los Angeles wildfires, according to a Friday announcement by the U.S.-based circuit.

With a $20 million purse, the Genesis Invitational forms part of the PGA Tour Signature Events and is dedicated to supporting Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation. This year's tournament will also introduce initiatives aimed at Los Angeles wildfire relief.

While the event has been moved to San Diego this year, the PGA Tour confirmed that the Genesis Invitational plans to return to its traditional setting at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades by next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)