PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational Moves to San Diego Amid Wildfires
The Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event originally set to be hosted by Tiger Woods in Los Angeles, has been relocated to Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego due to the wildfires. The tournament, with a $20 million purse, will feature several Los Angeles-related relief initiatives.
The PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, initially slated for Los Angeles next month and hosted by Tiger Woods, has found a new venue at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. The relocation comes in response to the Los Angeles wildfires, according to a Friday announcement by the U.S.-based circuit.
With a $20 million purse, the Genesis Invitational forms part of the PGA Tour Signature Events and is dedicated to supporting Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation. This year's tournament will also introduce initiatives aimed at Los Angeles wildfire relief.
While the event has been moved to San Diego this year, the PGA Tour confirmed that the Genesis Invitational plans to return to its traditional setting at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades by next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fires of Despair: Los Angeles Wildfires Devastate Homes and Lives
Firestorm Frenzy: Los Angeles Wildfires Wreak Havoc
Hollywood's Fiery Nightmare: Stars' Homes Ablaze in Massive Los Angeles Wildfires
Infernos Unleashed: Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Leave Trail of Devastation
Inferno in Hollywood: Los Angeles Wildfires Devastate Celebrity Enclaves