England's Spin Challenge: Brook Blames Smog Ahead of Chennai Clash

Before the second T20I against India, England's vice-captain Harry Brook pointed to smog as a factor hindering their performance against spin, particularly Varun Chakravarthy, after their defeat in the first match at Eden Gardens.

Brook praised the Indian spinner for his elusive bowling, exacerbated by Kolkata's smog, and expressed hope for clearer conditions in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, where they face the spin threats of Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Acknowledging the difficulties of spin in T20 cricket, Brook and England aim to leverage the aggressive 'Bazball' strategy that has served them well under coach Brendon McCullum in Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)