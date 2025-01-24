Left Menu

England's Spin Challenge: Brook Blames Smog Ahead of Chennai Clash

England vice-captain Harry Brook attributed their spin struggle, especially against Varun Chakravarthy, to smog in Kolkata. Facing tougher spin conditions in Chennai, England aims to adopt 'Bazball' under coach Brendon McCullum. Brook hopes clearer air aids performance against India's spinners in the second T20I.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:24 IST
England's Spin Challenge: Brook Blames Smog Ahead of Chennai Clash
Harry Brook (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Before the second T20I against India, England's vice-captain Harry Brook pointed to smog as a factor hindering their performance against spin, particularly Varun Chakravarthy, after their defeat in the first match at Eden Gardens.

Brook praised the Indian spinner for his elusive bowling, exacerbated by Kolkata's smog, and expressed hope for clearer conditions in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, where they face the spin threats of Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Acknowledging the difficulties of spin in T20 cricket, Brook and England aim to leverage the aggressive 'Bazball' strategy that has served them well under coach Brendon McCullum in Tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025