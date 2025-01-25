Sebastien Ogier Takes Lead in Dramatic Monte Carlo Rally
Sebastien Ogier took the lead in the Monte Carlo Rally after previous leaders Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans encountered setbacks on icy stages. Neuville dropped to ninth due to car issues, while Evans struggled with a half-spin. Ogier now leads, with the rally continuing through a challenging weekend.
Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, has surged ahead to lead the Monte Carlo Rally following a dramatic Friday that saw previous leaders Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans face challenges on the icy asphalt stages.
Neuville, the reigning world champion from Hyundai, had been leading after the season opener overnight but dropped to ninth place after his car sustained rear suspension damage during the sixth stage. A tyre deflation further hampered his progress.
Ogier capitalized on these setbacks, ending the day with a 12.6-second lead over his teammate Evans. The rally, which is the 93rd edition, continues through the weekend with a grueling Saturday ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyundai Speeds Up India's Electric Future with Creta EV
Hyundai Drives Toward an Electrified Future with New Charging Stations
Hyundai and TVS Eye Transformative Mobility Collaboration
Hyundai's Electrifying Expansion: Building EV Future with Creta Electric
Hyundai Unveils the Cutting-Edge CRETA Electric SUV