Sebastien Ogier Takes Lead in Dramatic Monte Carlo Rally

Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, has surged ahead to lead the Monte Carlo Rally following a dramatic Friday that saw previous leaders Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans face challenges on the icy asphalt stages.

Neuville, the reigning world champion from Hyundai, had been leading after the season opener overnight but dropped to ninth place after his car sustained rear suspension damage during the sixth stage. A tyre deflation further hampered his progress.

Ogier capitalized on these setbacks, ending the day with a 12.6-second lead over his teammate Evans. The rally, which is the 93rd edition, continues through the weekend with a grueling Saturday ahead.

