Left Menu

Sebastien Ogier Takes Lead in Dramatic Monte Carlo Rally

Sebastien Ogier took the lead in the Monte Carlo Rally after previous leaders Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans encountered setbacks on icy stages. Neuville dropped to ninth due to car issues, while Evans struggled with a half-spin. Ogier now leads, with the rally continuing through a challenging weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 01:37 IST
Sebastien Ogier Takes Lead in Dramatic Monte Carlo Rally

Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, has surged ahead to lead the Monte Carlo Rally following a dramatic Friday that saw previous leaders Thierry Neuville and Elfyn Evans face challenges on the icy asphalt stages.

Neuville, the reigning world champion from Hyundai, had been leading after the season opener overnight but dropped to ninth place after his car sustained rear suspension damage during the sixth stage. A tyre deflation further hampered his progress.

Ogier capitalized on these setbacks, ending the day with a 12.6-second lead over his teammate Evans. The rally, which is the 93rd edition, continues through the weekend with a grueling Saturday ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025