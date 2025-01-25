Left Menu

West Indies Opt to Bat as Pakistan Eyes Series Sweep in Multan Showdown

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite chose to bat first against Pakistan in the final Test at Multan. Holding a 1-0 lead, Pakistan aims to finish the WTC series strong, bolstered by spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, with debutant Kashif Ali making his first appearance.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shan Masood (Photo: @TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Kraigg Brathwaite, skipper of the West Indies cricket team, opted to bat first after winning the toss in the final Test matchup against Pakistan, hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Already leading the series, Pakistan is determined to secure a sweep with the help of their spin bowlers, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali.

Despite a shaky ICC World Test Championship (WTC) track record, Pakistan's spirits are high following a commanding 127-run win in the first Test at Multan. The hosts returned to form after an erratic cycle, showcasing a remarkable recovery from their earlier setbacks against Bangladesh, culminating in a major victory over England. The integration of spinners Noman and Sajid has notably elevated the team's performance.

Just ahead of the match, Pakistan unveiled their playing XI, announcing the debut of Kashif Ali. The West Indies lineup includes Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, and Jayden Seales, while Pakistan's team fielded Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

