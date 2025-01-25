From Injuries to New Leadership: A Rundown of Today's Sports Headlines

Left Menu

Today's sports headlines include New Jersey Devils' Jacob Markstrom sidelined due to injury, Jaguars' new head coach Liam Coen, and the relocation of a Tiger Woods-hosted PGA event. Additionally, Taylor Rapp misses AFC Championship, and Pete Carroll is set to become the Raiders' head coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:30 IST
The New Jersey Devils face a setback with goaltender Jacob Markstrom out for 4-6 weeks due to an MCL sprain. Having collided with a goalpost, the severity was confirmed through imaging, marking a significant loss for the team.

On a bright note for NFL fans, the Jacksonville Jaguars have appointed Liam Coen as head coach, solidifying leadership despite his recent intentions to stay with the Buccaneers. This follows his reported withdrawal from the coaching race for the position earlier.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event is moving from Los Angeles to San Diego amid wildfire concerns. The tournament will now be hosted at Torrey Pines, with several Los Angeles-related relief initiatives highlighted.

