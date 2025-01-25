Left Menu

Swiss Sensation: Henry Bernet Follows in Federer and Wawrinka's Footsteps with Junior Grand Slam Victory

Swiss player Henry Bernet celebrated his 18th birthday with a win at the Australian Open junior boys final. Inspired by Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, and after meeting Federer and training with Wawrinka, Bernet outplayed Benjamin Willwerth. This victory marks a significant milestone in Bernet's budding career.

Updated: 25-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:51 IST
In an impressive 18th birthday celebration, Swiss tennis player Henry Bernet triumphed in the Australian Open junior boys final, defeating American Benjamin Willwerth 6-3, 6-4.

Motivated by Swiss legends Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, Bernet has crossed paths with these icons, training with Wawrinka and recently recruiting Federer's coach Severin Luthi. This marks the end of his coaching stint with Kai Stentenbach, whom Bernet credits for his belief and success.

Meanwhile, in the junior girls final, Wakana Sonobe of Japan showcased sheer dominance, thrashing Kristina Penickova. Elsewhere, in the boys doubles final, Max Exsted and Jan Kumstat emerged victorious, adding another laurel to Exsted's promising career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

