Sabalenka vs. Keys: A Clash for History at the Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka aims for a historic third consecutive Australian Open win, while Madison Keys seeks her first Grand Slam victory. The women's final features Sabalenka, undefeated this year, and Keys, on an 11-match winning streak. The match is scheduled for Saturday evening in Melbourne.
On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will face off in the Australian Open women's final, a match brimming with potential history-making moments. Sabalenka, reigning champion of both the 2023 and 2024 tournaments, is seeking to secure her third consecutive title.
Sabalenka, a 26-year-old powerhouse from Belarus, enters the final with an unblemished record for the year and the No. 1 seed. She previously clinched the U.S. Open last September, marking a dominant streak on the hard courts.
Madison Keys, 29, from the United States, stands on the cusp of a Grand Slam breakthrough. Ranked 19th, Keys has toppled major contenders, including a stunning semifinal upset over No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek. Her current momentum includes an 11-match win streak.
