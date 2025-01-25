Left Menu

Noman Ali Spins Record Hat-trick for Pakistan Against West Indies

Noman Ali made history as Pakistan's first spinner to take a Test hat-trick, dismissing the West Indies for 163 in Multan. At 38, he became the second-oldest Test hat-trick taker, with six wickets. Despite an early collapse, Gudakesh Motie's fifty helped the visitors avoid a record low score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:32 IST
Noman Ali Spins Record Hat-trick for Pakistan Against West Indies
Noman Ali

In a landmark performance, Noman Ali became the first Pakistani spinner to claim a Test hat-trick, leading Pakistan to bowl out the West Indies for 163 during the second Test in Multan. Opting to bat first, the West Indies' top-order faltered quickly on a spin-friendly pitch.

Noman, aged 38, is now the second-oldest player to achieve this feat, following in the footsteps of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath. He sent Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair back to the pavilion with stunning precision, leaving the visitors stumped at 38-7.

However, a resilient Gudakesh Motie played a crucial knock, securing his first Test half-century. His partnerships with Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican pushed the total to 163 before Noman claimed his sixth wicket. Meanwhile, Pakistan secured victory in the first Test within just three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025