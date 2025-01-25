Noman Ali Spins Record Hat-trick for Pakistan Against West Indies

In a landmark performance, Noman Ali became the first Pakistani spinner to claim a Test hat-trick, leading Pakistan to bowl out the West Indies for 163 during the second Test in Multan. Opting to bat first, the West Indies' top-order faltered quickly on a spin-friendly pitch.

Noman, aged 38, is now the second-oldest player to achieve this feat, following in the footsteps of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath. He sent Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, and Kevin Sinclair back to the pavilion with stunning precision, leaving the visitors stumped at 38-7.

However, a resilient Gudakesh Motie played a crucial knock, securing his first Test half-century. His partnerships with Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican pushed the total to 163 before Noman claimed his sixth wicket. Meanwhile, Pakistan secured victory in the first Test within just three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)