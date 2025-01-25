Rohit Sharma Leads Indian-Dominated ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024

Rohit Sharma's prowess as a leader was highlighted on Saturday as he was appointed captain of the ICC's T20 International Team of the Year 2024. The lineup predominantly featured Indian players, recognizing their memorable World Cup triumph in the T20 format.

Standout Indian players included Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, who also made it to the ICC's Test Team of the Year, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh. The international all-star XI further comprised Australia's Travis Head, England's Phil Salt, Pakistan's Babar Azam, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rohit, despite recent pressures in Test cricket, had a phenomenal year in T20Is, scoring 378 runs in 11 matches. His leadership was crucial in India's World Cup success in the USA and West Indies. His significant contributions were echoed by Pandya, Bumrah's stellar performances, and Arshdeep Singh's bowling excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)