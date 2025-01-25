Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Leads Indian-Dominated ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024

Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the ICC's T20I Team of the Year 2024 after India's triumphant World Cup victory. With members like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, India's success was complemented by standout performances from global stars. Rohit excelled with remarkable leadership and batting prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:35 IST
Rohit Sharma Leads Indian-Dominated ICC T20I Team of the Year 2024
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rohit Sharma's prowess as a leader was highlighted on Saturday as he was appointed captain of the ICC's T20 International Team of the Year 2024. The lineup predominantly featured Indian players, recognizing their memorable World Cup triumph in the T20 format.

Standout Indian players included Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, who also made it to the ICC's Test Team of the Year, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh. The international all-star XI further comprised Australia's Travis Head, England's Phil Salt, Pakistan's Babar Azam, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rohit, despite recent pressures in Test cricket, had a phenomenal year in T20Is, scoring 378 runs in 11 matches. His leadership was crucial in India's World Cup success in the USA and West Indies. His significant contributions were echoed by Pandya, Bumrah's stellar performances, and Arshdeep Singh's bowling excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025