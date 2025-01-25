Madison Keys Overthrows Sabalenka: A Historic Australian Open Triumph

In a stunning turn of events at the Australian Open, American tennis player Madison Keys triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion.

Competing in her second Grand Slam final, Keys secured the title with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory, marking her first major win. The 29-year-old achieved this remarkable feat by defeating top-seeded opponents, including No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

Keys' victory halted Sabalenka's pursuit of a third consecutive Australian Open championship, a streak last seen by Martina Hingis more than two decades ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)