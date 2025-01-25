Left Menu

Madison Keys Overthrows Sabalenka: A Historic Australian Open Triumph

Madison Keys defeated the reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka to win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She became the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to beat both top players in the tournament. Keys' victory stopped Sabalenka from claiming a third consecutive title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:41 IST
In a stunning turn of events at the Australian Open, American tennis player Madison Keys triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion.

Competing in her second Grand Slam final, Keys secured the title with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory, marking her first major win. The 29-year-old achieved this remarkable feat by defeating top-seeded opponents, including No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek.

Keys' victory halted Sabalenka's pursuit of a third consecutive Australian Open championship, a streak last seen by Martina Hingis more than two decades ago.

