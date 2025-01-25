Left Menu

Vijay Shankar's Heroics Propel Tamil Nadu Towards Ranji Triumph

Vijay Shankar smashed an unbeaten 150, leading Tamil Nadu close to an Ranji Trophy win against Chandigarh, who are trailing at 113/5, chasing 403. Shankar's innings, supported by Jagadeesan's 89 and Andre Siddarth's unbeaten 36, anchored Tamil Nadu through a mini-collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:34 IST
Vijay Shankar's Heroics Propel Tamil Nadu Towards Ranji Triumph
Vijay Shankar
  • Country:
  • Israel

All-rounder Vijay Shankar delivered a stunning performance, scoring an unbeaten 150 runs to move Tamil Nadu towards a likely victory in their Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh. The team declared their innings at 305 for 5, setting a daunting target of 403 for the opponents.

The match in the Elite Group D saw Shankar hitting 12 fours and five sixes in 171 balls. His impressive knock was complemented by Narayan Jagadeesan, who scored 89 runs at the top order after Tamil Nadu experienced a minor batting collapse.

As Chandigarh struggled in their chase, reduced to 113 for 5, Tamil Nadu's bowling attack, led by Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and S Ajith Ram, put pressure on the batsmen, bringing the southern team closer to an outright victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025