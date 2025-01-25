Vijay Shankar's Heroics Propel Tamil Nadu Towards Ranji Triumph
Vijay Shankar smashed an unbeaten 150, leading Tamil Nadu close to an Ranji Trophy win against Chandigarh, who are trailing at 113/5, chasing 403. Shankar's innings, supported by Jagadeesan's 89 and Andre Siddarth's unbeaten 36, anchored Tamil Nadu through a mini-collapse.
- Country:
- Israel
All-rounder Vijay Shankar delivered a stunning performance, scoring an unbeaten 150 runs to move Tamil Nadu towards a likely victory in their Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh. The team declared their innings at 305 for 5, setting a daunting target of 403 for the opponents.
The match in the Elite Group D saw Shankar hitting 12 fours and five sixes in 171 balls. His impressive knock was complemented by Narayan Jagadeesan, who scored 89 runs at the top order after Tamil Nadu experienced a minor batting collapse.
As Chandigarh struggled in their chase, reduced to 113 for 5, Tamil Nadu's bowling attack, led by Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and S Ajith Ram, put pressure on the batsmen, bringing the southern team closer to an outright victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Chandigarh Liquor Smuggling Intensifies in Punjab
Pratika Rawal's Record-Breaking Innings Leads India to Historic ODI Win
From Chandigarh to Captaincy: Sonam's Kho Kho World Cup Journey
Centre proposes meeting with Punjab's protesting farmers on Feb 14 in Chandigarh, says a Union govt official.
Karun Nair's Triumphant Return to Cricket: A Second Innings Dream