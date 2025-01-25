Left Menu

Kerala's Sporting Heroes: Padma Awards Shine on Sreejesh and Vijayan

The Padma Awards celebrate the achievements of PR Sreejesh, an Olympian hockey goalkeeper, and IM Vijayan, a football legend. Sreejesh, awarded the Padma Bhushan, has been pivotal in India's Olympic successes, while Vijayan, honored with the Padma Shri, highlighted his contributions to Indian football.

The Padma Awards have recognized the outstanding contributions of PR Sreejesh, an Olympian hockey goalkeeper, and IM Vijayan, a legendary footballer, to Indian sports. Their recognition is seen as a testament to Kerala's rich sporting heritage.

Sreejesh, from Kizhakkambalam near Kochi, has been honored with the Padma Bhushan for his role in securing India's bronze medals in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Currently the head coach of the Indian men's junior hockey team, he has also won gold medals at the Asian Games and holds multiple accolades as the International Hockey Federation's Goalkeeper of the Year.

Meanwhile, Vijayan, from Thrissur, was conferred with the Padma Shri for his illustrious football career. Representing India in 72 matches, he became a football icon by scoring 29 goals and captaining the national team. Now serving in the Kerala Police, Vijayan dedicated his award to football fans across India as he approaches his retirement.

