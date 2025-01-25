Left Menu

Tilak Varma Shines as India Triumphs Over England in T20 Series

Tilak Varma's stellar performance ensured India's two-wicket victory over England in the T20 series. Amid a shaky start, Varma's 72 not out turned the tide for India, despite encountering fierce English bowling. The win also showcased strong contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar.

Updated: 25-01-2025 22:48 IST
Tilak Varma Shines as India Triumphs Over England in T20 Series
In a thrilling showdown, Tilak Varma led India to a notable two-wicket victory over England in the second T20I match, thus securing a 2-0 lead in the series. Varma's unyielding 72 not out, aided India despite England's relentless bowling attack.

The game started tumultuously for India, losing early wickets, and placing immense responsibility on Varma's shoulders. He masterfully tackled England's fast-paced bowlers and delivered crucial sixes that energized the Indian innings, notably against Jofra Archer.

India's recovery was bolstered by a quick partnership between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Varma. Additionally, Washington Sundar exploited his reprieve to drive India closer to victory, while efficient Indian bowlers had earlier curtailed England's batsmen to a modest total.

