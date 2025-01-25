Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh Leads Hyderabad Toofans to Victory with Dramatic Braces

Arshdeep Singh's two crucial goals secured a 3-1 victory for Hyderabad Toofans against UP Rudras in the Men's Hockey India League. After Gonzalo Peillat's initial goal, Jobanpreet Singh equalized for Rudras. Arshdeep's remarkable finishing secured the win, with strategic plays from Shilanand Lakra and Zachary Wallace assisting in the attack.

Players in action (Photo: HIL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of skill and strategy, Arshdeep Singh emerged as the hero for Hyderabad Toofans, guiding them to a victorious 3-1 outcome against UP Rudras in the Men's Hockey India League.

Gonzalo Peillat initially put Hyderabad on the scoreboard at the 25th minute with a forceful drag flick. Arshdeep Singh extended the lead shortly after with a decisive play, while the Rudras managed a goal from Jobanpreet Singh's efforts.

Despite intense pressure, Arshdeep's deft footwork and accurate strike sealed the deal, capitalizing on a well-timed setup from teammates Shilanand Lakra and Zachary Wallace, marking a memorable triumph for the Hyderabad Toofans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

