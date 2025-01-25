Kane Strikes Again: Bayern Munich Extends Bundesliga Lead

Harry Kane finally found the net from open play, ending a dry spell since November, as Bayern Munich extended its Bundesliga lead with a commanding 2-0 victory over Freiburg on Saturday.

Bayern's title rivals, Bayer Leverkusen, faltered with a 2-2 draw against Leipzig, which allowed Bayern to stretch its lead to six points. Florian Wirtz's near-misses and a late own goal by Edmond Tapsoba proved costly for Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund, under interim manager Mike Tullberg following Nuri Sahin's dismissal, halted its disappointing run with a tenacious 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen. This game saw Dortmund battle valiantly with ten men after Nico Schlotterbeck's red card.

