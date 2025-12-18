Left Menu

Kasper Hjulmand's Resurgence: Bayer Leverkusen's Unexpected Ascent

Kasper Hjulmand, after taking over Bayer Leverkusen as coach, steered his team towards potential second place in the Bundesliga, despite facing a squad overhaul and player exodus. Under his leadership, Leverkusen has embraced an exciting attacking style, targeting a crucial win against RB Leipzig to climb the league table further.

  • Country:
  • Germany

When Kasper Hjulmand assumed the role of Bayer Leverkusen coach after just two Bundesliga matches this season, few anticipated his team's swift rise. Hjulmand, formerly Denmark's coach, took over in September following Erik ten Hag's brief tenure. At the time, Leverkusen faced challenges, including a major squad overhaul and the departure of key players like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Granit Xhaka.

Despite the pressure to deliver after fans enjoyed success with previous coach Xabi Alonso, Hjulmand succeeded in integrating over half a dozen new players. His leadership has seen Leverkusen climb the league table to fourth place, with 26 points, just three points behind second-place Leipzig.

This weekend, a two-goal victory against RB Leipzig could propel Leverkusen to second place going into the winter break. Hjulmand's task will be challenging without several key players on Africa Cup of Nations duty and others nursing minor injuries. Meanwhile, Leipzig has transformed into serious title contenders and remains undefeated at home this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

