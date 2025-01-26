Left Menu

Historic Statues Vandalized Amid Australia Day Controversy

Two historic statues were damaged in Melbourne ahead of Australia Day protests. One of John Batman, linked to Indigenous killings, was sawn in half. A monument for WWI soldiers was defaced with 'land back.' Australia Day is controversial for marking the beginning of British colonization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2025 06:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 06:06 IST
In a striking prelude to Australia Day, two historic statues in Melbourne suffered significant damage. Among them, a statue of John Batman, notorious for his involvement in violence against Indigenous communities, was dismantled. Meanwhile, a monument honoring Australian soldiers in World War One was marred with red paint, displaying the words "land back."

January 26, Australia's national day, remains contentious for Indigenous Australians. The day marks Captain James Cook's landing at Sydney Cove, symbolizing the onset of British colonization. In Sydney, Wiradjuri-Biripi artist James P. Simon's artwork illuminated the Opera House sails during pre-dawn ceremonies preceding protests and celebrations.

Authorities in Melbourne's central district alerted local businesses of potential disruptions, as media outlets predicted protestor numbers to surge to 30,000, underscoring the nation's ongoing struggle with its colonial past and the quest for reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

