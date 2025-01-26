Harvinder Singh: From Paralympic Glory to Padma Shri Laureate

In a remarkable testament to his achievement, Harvinder Singh, a para-archer who clinched gold at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, expressed his elation at being named a recipient of the Padma Shri. The announcement, made on the eve of India's Republic Day, places Singh among the distinguished awardees of 2025.

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honors in India, recognizing contributions across various fields such as art, science, and public affairs. Singh's selection for the Padma Shri highlights his contributions and the historical significance of his accomplishments in para-archery.

Singh, who hails from Kaithal, Haryana, attributes his success to his coaches and sees this honor as a motivational milestone. His 2024 gold win at the Paralympics, followed by a victory in Tokyo 2020, underscores a career marked by resilience, having overcome personal health challenges early in life.

(With inputs from agencies.)