Left Menu

Harvinder Singh: From Paralympic Glory to Padma Shri Laureate

Harvinder Singh, a gold medallist in para-archery at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, is awarded the prestigious Padma Shri. Honoring his achievements, Singh shares his gratitude and credits his success to his coaches. His journey highlights resilience, culminating in recognition with one of India's highest civilian honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:00 IST
Harvinder Singh: From Paralympic Glory to Padma Shri Laureate
Harvinder Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable testament to his achievement, Harvinder Singh, a para-archer who clinched gold at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, expressed his elation at being named a recipient of the Padma Shri. The announcement, made on the eve of India's Republic Day, places Singh among the distinguished awardees of 2025.

The Padma Awards are among the highest civilian honors in India, recognizing contributions across various fields such as art, science, and public affairs. Singh's selection for the Padma Shri highlights his contributions and the historical significance of his accomplishments in para-archery.

Singh, who hails from Kaithal, Haryana, attributes his success to his coaches and sees this honor as a motivational milestone. His 2024 gold win at the Paralympics, followed by a victory in Tokyo 2020, underscores a career marked by resilience, having overcome personal health challenges early in life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025