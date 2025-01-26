Siniakova and Townsend Triumph at Australian Open Women's Doubles Final

In a thrilling finale at the Australian Open, top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend won the women's doubles championship after besting Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei in a hard-fought match.

The victory marked Siniakova's 10th Grand Slam title, adding to her reputation as the doubles world number one. Townsend, reflecting on her career, noted the significance of winning again at Melbourne, where she claimed a junior title in 2012.

Despite early challenges, Siniakova and Townsend regained their composure to secure the triumph. Townsend's decisive net play and Siniakova's resilience in key moments were instrumental in their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)