Historic Victory as Jannik Sinner Retains Australian Open Title
Jannik Sinner made history by retaining his Australian Open title, defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets. This win marks his third Grand Slam title and makes him the first Italian to achieve such a feat. Sinner's relentless pressure broke Zverev's spirit, sealing a decisive victory in Melbourne.
In a display of dominance and finesse, Jannik Sinner retained his Australian Open title, overpowering Alexander Zverev with a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 victory on Sunday. This triumph not only cemented Sinner's status as the world number one but also marked a historic moment for Italian tennis.
Sinner surpassed the legendary Nicola Pietrangeli by becoming Italy's first player to secure three Grand Slam victories. A year after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a gripping five-set match, Sinner left no space for drama this time, employing relentless pressure and clinical execution at Melbourne Park.
Under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, Sinner delivered a decisive break in the sixth game, following a crucial net cord error by Zverev in the second-set tiebreak. With steely determination, Sinner sealed the victory with a backhand passing shot, leaving Zverev to continue his search for a Grand Slam title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
