Left Menu

Historic Victory as Jannik Sinner Retains Australian Open Title

Jannik Sinner made history by retaining his Australian Open title, defeating Alexander Zverev in straight sets. This win marks his third Grand Slam title and makes him the first Italian to achieve such a feat. Sinner's relentless pressure broke Zverev's spirit, sealing a decisive victory in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:09 IST
Historic Victory as Jannik Sinner Retains Australian Open Title
Jannik Sinner

In a display of dominance and finesse, Jannik Sinner retained his Australian Open title, overpowering Alexander Zverev with a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 victory on Sunday. This triumph not only cemented Sinner's status as the world number one but also marked a historic moment for Italian tennis.

Sinner surpassed the legendary Nicola Pietrangeli by becoming Italy's first player to secure three Grand Slam victories. A year after defeating Daniil Medvedev in a gripping five-set match, Sinner left no space for drama this time, employing relentless pressure and clinical execution at Melbourne Park.

Under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, Sinner delivered a decisive break in the sixth game, following a crucial net cord error by Zverev in the second-set tiebreak. With steely determination, Sinner sealed the victory with a backhand passing shot, leaving Zverev to continue his search for a Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025