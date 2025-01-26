Crucial Final Day Awaits in Pakistan-West Indies Cricket Series

In a thrilling test series, Pakistan needs 178 more runs to clinch a series victory against the West Indies, who require six more wickets to square off the two-match series. The high-stakes encounter at Multan has kept cricket enthusiasts on their toes.

Following a solid performance with the ball, Pakistan's openers had a shaky start. Kevin Sinclair played a pivotal role in securing key dismissals, notably of Shan Masood and Babar Azam, positioning the West Indies with a competitive edge – their first potential test win in Pakistan since November 1990.

Amidst a day of gripping turns, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite laid a solid foundation with his half-century, only to be outfoxed by Noman Ali's spin. As both teams head into day three, the nail-biting contest sees Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali striving to anchor Pakistan's innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)