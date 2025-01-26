Left Menu

Crucial Final Day Awaits in Pakistan-West Indies Cricket Series

Pakistan is racing against time, needing 178 more runs to wrap up the test series against West Indies who seek six more wickets to even the score. The match at Multan remains finely poised as both teams entered the third day with hopes and stakes running high.

In a thrilling test series, Pakistan needs 178 more runs to clinch a series victory against the West Indies, who require six more wickets to square off the two-match series. The high-stakes encounter at Multan has kept cricket enthusiasts on their toes.

Following a solid performance with the ball, Pakistan's openers had a shaky start. Kevin Sinclair played a pivotal role in securing key dismissals, notably of Shan Masood and Babar Azam, positioning the West Indies with a competitive edge – their first potential test win in Pakistan since November 1990.

Amidst a day of gripping turns, West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite laid a solid foundation with his half-century, only to be outfoxed by Noman Ali's spin. As both teams head into day three, the nail-biting contest sees Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali striving to anchor Pakistan's innings.

