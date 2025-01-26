Tilak Varma Shatters World Record in Sensational Knock Against England

In a remarkable display of resilience and skill, Indian batter Tilak Varma established a new world record on Saturday with a commendable knock of 72 not out during a tense run chase against England at Chennai. Since his return from injury last year, Varma has been on an exceptional T20 International run.

Varma's unbeaten streak extends to 318 runs, surpassing the previous world record of 271 runs, set by New Zealand's Mark Chapman. Since his last dismissal in November 2022 against South Africa, Varma has impressed with scores of 107*, 120*, 19*, and 72* in T20Is, as confirmed by Wisden's statistics.

During the match, India won the toss and opted to bat, while England struggled against spin. Despite setbacks during the chase, including the fall of key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, Varma's composed play and crucial partnerships steered India to a narrow victory, leaving England behind in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)