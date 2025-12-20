Left Menu

Shubman Gill Dropped: Axar Patel Steps Up as Vice-Captain for T20 World Cup

The national selection committee has omitted Shubman Gill from India's T20 World Cup squad due to poor form. Axar Patel takes over as vice-captain, while Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh return to the team. Changes reflect a strategy aimed at strengthening the team's competitive edge.

In a significant move, the national selection committee announced on Saturday that out-of-form vice-captain Shubman Gill has been excluded from the 15-member Indian team for the T20 World Cup hosted at home.

Axar Patel will take over the vice-captaincy, while the squad welcomes back an in-form Ishan Kishan, who replaces Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar stated that Gill was dropped due to his recent lack of runs. Rinku Singh, from the Asia Cup-winning squad, returns as the finisher, with Ishan also serving as the reserve opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

