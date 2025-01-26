Manipur and Maharashtra Shine at 38th National Games Triathlon

In a thrilling start to the 38th National Games, Manipur secured its first gold medal with Sarungbam Athouba Meitei's remarkable win in the men's triathlon on Sunday. Maharashtra's Dolly Devidas Patil emerged victorious in the women's event, marking a dominant performance for the state.

The endurance event, featuring swimming, cycling, and running, unfolded ahead of the official games opening in Dehradun. Sarungbam Athouba completed the race in a stellar 1:01:01, exhibiting impressive precision across all disciplines. Telheiba Soram added more glory for Manipur by seizing silver, while Maharashtra's Parth Sachin Mirage earned bronze.

In the women's category, Dolly Devidas demonstrated her athletic prowess with a total race time of 1:10:03. Maharashtra's Mansi Vinod Mohite and Madhya Pradesh's Aadya Singh followed closely behind. Both Athouba and Dolly expressed their dedication to continue improving post their victorious performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)