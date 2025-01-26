Vishnu Vaghela: Shining Star of India's Blind Football

Vishnu Vaghela's exceptional skills on the field shone brightly during the BRICS Blind Football Tournament, culminating in him receiving the tournament's Best Player award. Vaghela's influential presence was felt across both defensive and offensive plays, crucially steering India through a distinguished campaign.

Hailing from North Gujarat and associated with the Blind People's Association in Ahmedabad, Vaghela transitioned to blind football from cricket, where he had earlier represented Gujarat in blind cricket. His dedication since discovering the sport in 2017 has been unwavering, leading to his first international game in 2019. Vaghela's role in India's team, acting as a striker for his state and a defender nationally, further exemplifies his versatility.

India's performance in the BRICS tournament was notable, with initial victories over Turkey and Belarus securing a place in the semifinals for the first time. Facing Brazil, a dominant force in the sport, the Indian team displayed remarkable resilience. Although ultimately falling short in the penalty shootout, Vaghela's penalty highlight showcased his critical role in India's journey to international recognition in blind football.

(With inputs from agencies.)