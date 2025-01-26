Odisha Warriors Triumph in Historic Hockey India League Finale

The Odisha Warriors emerged as the victors of the first women's Hockey India League, narrowly defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a score of 2-1 in a thrilling final held on Sunday.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal was the hero for the Warriors, scoring both goals for her team. She put the Warriors ahead in the 20th minute, but Penny Squibb leveled the game for Soorma eight minutes later. Rutuja secured the win by scoring again in the 56th minute, clinching the victory and the league trophy for her team.

The match was marked by high intensity from the beginning, with the Warriors initiating attacks early, while Soorma's defense stood firm. Despite frequent exchanges, it wasn't until the 56th minute that the Warriors took the decisive lead, maintaining it till the end to lift the trophy. Though Soorma's club dominated the end-season awards with Savita as the 'Best Goalkeeper' and Jyoti as the 'Player of the Tournament,' it was Odisha Warriors who ultimately celebrated championship glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)