Odisha Warriors Triumph at Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Finale

In an electrifying Women's Hockey India League finale, Odisha Warriors clinched victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a 2-1 win at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, Ranchi. Jharkhand CM praised the event, highlighting government commitment to sports. Key player Rutuja Pisal scored twice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:13 IST
Odisha Warriors Triumph at Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Finale
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The inaugural Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 concluded with an exhilarating face-off between Odisha Warriors and JSW Soorma Hockey Club. Held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, the event saw Odisha Warriors secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory, marking a significant triumph.

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his delight at hosting the prestigious league, emphasizing the state's growing enthusiasm for sports. Highlighting the government's dedication to promoting athletic events, Soren remarked on the league's success, which featured top international players competing at the highest level over 12-14 days.

The final saw pivotal performances, particularly from Odisha Warriors' Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, who scored twice, including the clincher. An intense midfield battle and solid defenses characterized the game, with Soorma equalizing through Penny Squibb. However, the Warriors' strategy and resilience led them to claim the coveted title, despite relentless opposition from Soorma.

