Chess Titans Clash to a Draw at Tata Steel Masters

During an intense eighth round at the Tata Steel Masters, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured a draw against world champion D Gukesh. Playing the white side of a Berlin Defense, Praggnanandhaa maintained a slight advantage, but Gukesh's counterplays ensured a balanced match. The draw leaves both players leading with 5.5 points.

Among other Indian contenders, Grandmaster P Harikrishna matched wits with the highest-ranked Dutch player Anish Giri. The Arkhangelsk variation in Ruy Lopez offered equal opportunities, culminating in an even rook-and-pawn endgame.

In parallel matches, Arjun Erigaisi and Leon Luke Mendonca drew against Alexey Sarana and Jorden van Foreest, respectively. Separately, Nguyen Thai Van Dam leads in the Challengers section after defeating Miaoyi Lu.

