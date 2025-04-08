Tamil Nadu Withdraws Plea on TASMAC Raids Case Transfer
The Tamil Nadu government has retracted its plea to transfer a case concerning ED raids on TASMAC from the Madras High Court to the Supreme Court. The plea challenged ED's actions of data extraction without warrants during the raids, but the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's capability to manage the case.
The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn its plea from the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the case concerning the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raids on the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC). These raids, conducted on TASMAC, a state-owned liquor company, involved search and seizure operations that the state government contended were executed without appropriate warrants.
According to the plea, the ED seized mobile phones and electronic devices from TASMAC employees and detained them for over 60 hours. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar affirmed that the Madras High Court is competent to handle the case, prompting the withdrawal by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi who represented Tamil Nadu.
In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, described Tamil Nadu's actions as "forum shopping." The Supreme Court's inclination to let the High Court proceed with the case solidified the decision from Tamil Nadu to retract its transfer request. (ANI)
