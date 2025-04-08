High Court Drama: Tamil Nadu Government Withdraws TASMAC Raid Case

The Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) found themselves under scrutiny as they sought intervention from the Madras High Court to declare the Enforcement Directorate's raid on TASMAC's headquarters illegal. Seeking to prevent any alleged harassment of officials by the ED under investigatory pretenses, they also filed a concurrent petition in the Supreme Court against Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar presiding over the matter. The Supreme Court list included this matter for today's hearing.

During a fresh hearing at the Madras High Court, Justices Subramaniam and Rajasekar faced a request from the Tamil Nadu government to defer the case, citing simultaneous proceedings in the Supreme Court. With a stern rebuke, the judges indicated that prior knowledge of the Supreme Court's involvement might have prevented the listing but condemned the government's actions as undermining court dignity. They emphasized the necessity of truthfulness in court dealings.

Amidst allegations questioning the public interest behind the petition, officials maintained that its filing preserved state rights, asserting their legitimate pathway to judicial intervention. Following thorough deliberations, the hearing was adjourned, allowing time for Supreme Court engagement. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government chose to retract its case, but pledged to submit a withdrawal affidavit. Despite separate petitions from the state and TASMAC, the Enforcement Directorate highlighted procedural prerogatives. The Madras High Court permitted an official affidavit submission to formalize the case withdrawal. (ANI)

