Left Menu

High Court Drama: Tamil Nadu Government Withdraws TASMAC Raid Case

The Tamil Nadu government sought to declare an Enforcement Directorate raid at TASMAC illegal. In a recent court hearing, the state's petition faced criticism for undermining court dignity. The case was later withdrawn pending a Supreme Court verdict, requiring an official affidavit withdrawal for legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:27 IST
High Court Drama: Tamil Nadu Government Withdraws TASMAC Raid Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) found themselves under scrutiny as they sought intervention from the Madras High Court to declare the Enforcement Directorate's raid on TASMAC's headquarters illegal. Seeking to prevent any alleged harassment of officials by the ED under investigatory pretenses, they also filed a concurrent petition in the Supreme Court against Justices SM Subramaniam and K Rajasekar presiding over the matter. The Supreme Court list included this matter for today's hearing.

During a fresh hearing at the Madras High Court, Justices Subramaniam and Rajasekar faced a request from the Tamil Nadu government to defer the case, citing simultaneous proceedings in the Supreme Court. With a stern rebuke, the judges indicated that prior knowledge of the Supreme Court's involvement might have prevented the listing but condemned the government's actions as undermining court dignity. They emphasized the necessity of truthfulness in court dealings.

Amidst allegations questioning the public interest behind the petition, officials maintained that its filing preserved state rights, asserting their legitimate pathway to judicial intervention. Following thorough deliberations, the hearing was adjourned, allowing time for Supreme Court engagement. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government chose to retract its case, but pledged to submit a withdrawal affidavit. Despite separate petitions from the state and TASMAC, the Enforcement Directorate highlighted procedural prerogatives. The Madras High Court permitted an official affidavit submission to formalize the case withdrawal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025