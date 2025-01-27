Historic Victory: West Indies Triumph Over Pakistan in Multan
The West Indies cricket team claimed a historic victory against Pakistan in Multan, securing their first test win in the nation since 1990. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw, highlighted by Warrican's impressive bowling performance. This win marks a significant achievement for the young West Indies team.
The West Indies clinched a historic test match victory against Pakistan in Multan, marking their first win on Pakistani soil since 1990. Securing a win by 120 runs, the series concluded in a 1-1 tie on Monday.
The host team required 178 runs to win but faced setbacks early on, losing key batsmen Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali soon after the second day. Despite Mohammad Rizwan's efforts, his dismissal by Warrican in the 42nd over spelled trouble for Pakistan.
Pakistan was eventually bowled out for 122, with Warrican and Motie playing crucial roles. Warrican's consistency earned him back-to-back Player awards. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite praised his young team for their milestone achievement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
