England Secures Semifinals Spot in U-19 Women's T20 World Cup with Dominant Win Over New Zealand

England confirmed their place in the semifinals of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup with an emphatic six-wicket victory over New Zealand on Monday.

Key performances from Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Prisha Thanawala dismantled New Zealand's batting order, helping England overcome their opponents with a manageable target of 90 runs.

The match saw New Zealand initially taking the lead only to face a batting collapse triggered by England's spin bowlers, ultimately ensuring the latter's advance to the tournament's semifinals.

