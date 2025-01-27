Left Menu

England Secures Semifinals Spot in U-19 Women's T20 World Cup with Dominant Win Over New Zealand

England advanced to the semifinals of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup with a solid six-wicket win over New Zealand. Star performers Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Prisha Thanawala took seven wickets between them, leading to a New Zealand collapse. England easily chased their target of 90 with ease.

Kuching | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:39 IST
England confirmed their place in the semifinals of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup with an emphatic six-wicket victory over New Zealand on Monday.

Key performances from Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Prisha Thanawala dismantled New Zealand's batting order, helping England overcome their opponents with a manageable target of 90 runs.

The match saw New Zealand initially taking the lead only to face a batting collapse triggered by England's spin bowlers, ultimately ensuring the latter's advance to the tournament's semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

