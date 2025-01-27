West Indies Spin Magic Stuns Pakistan in Historic Multan Triumph

In a significant achievement, the West Indies spun their way to a 120-run victory over Pakistan in Multan, marking their first win on Pakistani soil since 1990. Jomel Warrican spearheaded the spin attack, reducing Pakistan to just 133 runs, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The match outcome seemed inevitable early on the third day, as Kevin Sinclair dismissed Saud Shakeel with only the third ball. This set the tone for Pakistan's downfall, compounded when nightwatchman Kashif Ali was trapped by Warrican, leaving the home side on shaky ground.

Despite a valiant stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, which briefly resisted the West Indies' spinners, the partnership was eventually broken by Warrican, with Pakistan's tail quickly exposed. Warrican took another five-wicket haul in the series, totaling 19 wickets, culminating in an exuberant celebration for the team.

