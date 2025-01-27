Left Menu

West Indies Spin Magic Stuns Pakistan in Historic Multan Triumph

West Indies marked a historic victory against Pakistan on their soil for the first time since 1990 with a 120-run win in Multan. Led by Jomel Warrican, the visitors' spin attack dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup, leveling the series with masterful bowling performances that made an indelible mark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:35 IST
West Indies Spin Magic Stuns Pakistan in Historic Multan Triumph
Team West Indies (Photo: X/@windiescricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant achievement, the West Indies spun their way to a 120-run victory over Pakistan in Multan, marking their first win on Pakistani soil since 1990. Jomel Warrican spearheaded the spin attack, reducing Pakistan to just 133 runs, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The match outcome seemed inevitable early on the third day, as Kevin Sinclair dismissed Saud Shakeel with only the third ball. This set the tone for Pakistan's downfall, compounded when nightwatchman Kashif Ali was trapped by Warrican, leaving the home side on shaky ground.

Despite a valiant stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, which briefly resisted the West Indies' spinners, the partnership was eventually broken by Warrican, with Pakistan's tail quickly exposed. Warrican took another five-wicket haul in the series, totaling 19 wickets, culminating in an exuberant celebration for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025