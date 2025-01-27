Left Menu

KL Rahul Set to Bolster Karnataka Against Haryana in Ranji Trophy Clash

KL Rahul returns to Karnataka's squad for their Ranji Trophy match against Haryana, after recovering from an elbow injury. This marks his first match since 2020. Karnataka, led by Mayank Agarwal, must secure a victory to stay in contention for the knockouts, with Vidwath Kaverappa also returning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:17 IST
KL Rahul

In a significant boost to the Karnataka cricket team, seasoned batsman KL Rahul has been named in the squad for their crucial Ranji Trophy clash against table-toppers Haryana. Set to commence on January 30, the match presents Rahul's return to domestic cricket after recovering from an elbow injury.

The BCCI medical team cleared Rahul, who had been sidelined since his tour to Australia. His last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was in 2020, making this return highly anticipated. Karnataka, placed third in Group C, needs a win, ideally with a bonus point, to remain in contention for the knockout stages.

Along with Rahul, the team will see the return of fast bowler Vidwath Kaverappa, enhancing their lineup further. Led by opener Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka faces a challenging task against Haryana, thereby adding to the stakes in this final league encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

