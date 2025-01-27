Left Menu

Shubhankar Sharma: A Pioneer in Indian Golf's Rise

Shubhankar Sharma celebrates the progress of Indian golf while preparing for stiff competition at the International Series India. As Indian players show remarkable growth on the Asian Tour, Sharma emphasizes his strong ties to the tour and highlights local golfers set to challenge his game.

Shubhankar Sharma is poised to face formidable challenges at the International Series India, yet he takes pride in how Indian golf has advanced over the years. The event, which kicks off on Thursday, will see Sharma competing against top-tier talent, such as Bryson DeChambeau, amid a strong presence of local golfers.

With a career that includes two Asian Tour victories and experience on the DP World Tour, Sharma acknowledges the significant growth of Indian players on the Asian Tour, where he began his professional journey. Notable Indian golfers like Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar will join Sharma at the tournament.

Other rising stars, including Yuvraj Sandhu and Karandeep Khochhar, are also expected to make their mark. Sharma expresses joy at the current state of the sport in India and beyond, citing a deepened field and increased competition as indicators of progress. For Sharma, playing at the Asian Tour feels like a return to his roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

