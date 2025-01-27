Odisha Warriors Triumph with Historic Win in Women's HIL 2024-25

Odisha Warriors clinched the inaugural Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 trophy, triumphing over JSW Soorma Hockey Club in a thrilling final at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on January 26.

In a match characterized by intense action and strategic play, the score was tied at 1-1 as it entered the final quarter. With just five minutes left, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal fired a decisive shot past Soorma's goalkeeper Savita Punia, securing a 2-1 victory and etching her name in the annals of HIL history.

Led by captain Neha, the Warriors executed a strategy focusing on close marking and capitalizing on penalty corners. Despite the reliance on penalty corners, both goals were field goals, much to the delight of the team. Neha expressed her excitement, noting the tournament's role in boosting the skills of young players and the overall pace of their game.

The Warriors, having finished second in the league stage with 13 points, displayed consistent form throughout, led by standout performances from players like star drag-flicker Yibbi Jansen. Jansen, who was the league's joint top-scorer, played a pivotal role in the Warriors' successful campaign.

The league not only highlighted the Warriors' prowess but also showcased the enthusiasm and support of the fans for all teams, making hockey the real winner. Neha emphasized the exposure young players gained by competing alongside international talents, which she believes will enhance their style and readiness for forthcoming international tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)