Mitch Owen's Record-Breaking Blitz Powers Hobart Hurricanes to T20 Triumph

Mitch Owen delivered a record-equalling performance in the Big Bash League final, guiding the Hobart Hurricanes to their inaugural T20 title with a stunning seven-wicket win against Sydney Thunder at Bellerive Oval.

Owen smashed 108 runs from just 42 deliveries, equalling the tournament's fastest hundred mark with his aggressive batting. The 23-year-old's 452 runs this season have caught the eye of many international scouts.

Despite the Thunder setting a formidable target of 182-7, Owen's fireworks ensured the Hurricanes achieved the target with 35 balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)