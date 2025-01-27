Left Menu

Mitch Owen's Record-Breaking Blitz Powers Hobart Hurricanes to T20 Triumph

Mitch Owen's electrifying innings of 108 off 42 balls secured the Hobart Hurricanes their first T20 title with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder. Owen's performance, featuring the equal-fastest hundred in Big Bash League finals history, underpinned the Hurricanes' successful chase of 182 at Bellerive Oval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:37 IST
Mitch Owen delivered a record-equalling performance in the Big Bash League final, guiding the Hobart Hurricanes to their inaugural T20 title with a stunning seven-wicket win against Sydney Thunder at Bellerive Oval.

Owen smashed 108 runs from just 42 deliveries, equalling the tournament's fastest hundred mark with his aggressive batting. The 23-year-old's 452 runs this season have caught the eye of many international scouts.

Despite the Thunder setting a formidable target of 182-7, Owen's fireworks ensured the Hurricanes achieved the target with 35 balls to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

