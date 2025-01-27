Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Grand Ranji Return: A Homecoming to Remember

Virat Kohli is set to play his first domestic red-ball match since 2012 with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, led by Ayush Badoni. The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association is gearing up to accommodate Kohli's homecoming, anticipating increased security and fan attendance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:53 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli is poised to make his long-awaited return to domestic cricket with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad starting Tuesday. This marks Kohli's first red-ball match on home soil since 2012, an event that the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is preparing for diligently.

Officially added to the squad for their concluding group match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium beginning January 30, Kohli's reappearance is highly anticipated. Notably, his last appearance in a Ranji set-up was in Ghaziabad against Uttar Pradesh more than a decade ago.

Fans' interest is exceptionally high, and the DDCA is upping security measures in response. Three stands will be open for spectators to witness the cricket legend in action, with enhanced security protocols and proper amenities assured for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

