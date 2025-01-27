Virat Kohli's Grand Ranji Return: A Homecoming to Remember

Virat Kohli is poised to make his long-awaited return to domestic cricket with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad starting Tuesday. This marks Kohli's first red-ball match on home soil since 2012, an event that the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) is preparing for diligently.

Officially added to the squad for their concluding group match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium beginning January 30, Kohli's reappearance is highly anticipated. Notably, his last appearance in a Ranji set-up was in Ghaziabad against Uttar Pradesh more than a decade ago.

Fans' interest is exceptionally high, and the DDCA is upping security measures in response. Three stands will be open for spectators to witness the cricket legend in action, with enhanced security protocols and proper amenities assured for attendees.

