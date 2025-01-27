Hobart Hurricanes Clinch Maiden BBL Title with Owen's Record Century

Mitchell Owen's electrifying 39-ball century and Nathan Ellis's key three-wicket haul were instrumental in securing the Hobart Hurricanes' maiden Big Bash League (BBL) title. The Hurricanes defeated Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in Monday's finale, held in Hobart. Previously, Hobart had fallen short in the 2013-14 and 2017-18 finals, but this time, they emerged victorious.

Electing to field first, Hobart initially faced resistance as Sydney's Warner and Sangha built a formidable 97-run partnership. Despite Sydney's strong start, with 58 runs in the powerplay, Ellis delivered a crucial blow by dismissing Warner, shifting the game's momentum. Sangha's half-century effort and contributions from Davis and Green pushed Sydney to a competitive 182/7, with Ellis and Meredith standing out among Hobart's bowlers.

In their chase, Hobart surged ahead with Owen's explosive batting, reaching a staggering 98 runs without loss by the end of the powerplay. Owen's stunning innings brought him the fastest BBL fifty in just 16 balls. Despite a couple of quick wickets, Hobart maintained control, with McDermott and Wade steering them to a comfortable victory with ample overs to spare, cementing the historic win.

(With inputs from agencies.)