Russian Maestro Makarov Aleksandrovich Boosts Indian Javelin Aspirations

In a bid to elevate India's javelin prospects, the country's top throwers, including Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and Annu Rani, will now train under the guidance of esteemed Russian expert Makarov Sergey Aleksandrovich. A decorated athlete himself, Aleksandrovich's coaching is anticipated to bring significant advancement to the field.

According to Chief National Coach Radhakrishnan Nair, Aleksandrovich has been appointed with a strategic focus on the next Olympic Games cycle. "The expertise of Aleksandrovich is expected to significantly uplift the javelin standards in the country," Nair stated. The Russian's arrival at Patiala's National Institute of Sports marks a pivotal moment for Indian javelin throwers.

With a rich career history, including medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, Aleksandrovich will not only mentor athletes but also collaborate with local coaches. This initiative is geared towards preparing for major international competitions like the 2025 World Athletics Championships and the upcoming Asian Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)