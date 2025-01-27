Left Menu

Russian Maestro Makarov Aleksandrovich Boosts Indian Javelin Aspirations

Renowned Russian javelin expert Makarov Sergey Aleksandrovich joins India's elite athletics team to enhance javelin prowess. With Olympic medals under his belt, Aleksandrovich aims to elevate Indian athletes for the upcoming global events, including the 2025 World Athletics Championships. His expertise promises accelerated progress for India's javelin throwers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:12 IST
Russian Maestro Makarov Aleksandrovich Boosts Indian Javelin Aspirations
Neeraj Chopra. (Photo- JSW Sports Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to elevate India's javelin prospects, the country's top throwers, including Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra and Annu Rani, will now train under the guidance of esteemed Russian expert Makarov Sergey Aleksandrovich. A decorated athlete himself, Aleksandrovich's coaching is anticipated to bring significant advancement to the field.

According to Chief National Coach Radhakrishnan Nair, Aleksandrovich has been appointed with a strategic focus on the next Olympic Games cycle. "The expertise of Aleksandrovich is expected to significantly uplift the javelin standards in the country," Nair stated. The Russian's arrival at Patiala's National Institute of Sports marks a pivotal moment for Indian javelin throwers.

With a rich career history, including medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games, Aleksandrovich will not only mentor athletes but also collaborate with local coaches. This initiative is geared towards preparing for major international competitions like the 2025 World Athletics Championships and the upcoming Asian Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025