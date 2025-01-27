Karnataka Swimmers Dominate Den Den Sea Swimming Championship with 51 Medals

Karnataka swimmers made a splash at the second edition of the Den Den Sea Swimming Championship, where they captured a remarkable 51 medals, comprising 17 golds, 18 silvers, and 17 bronzes. The state showcased its prowess in the open-water contest at Mangalore Surf Club beach, clinching top honors across multiple categories.

Organized by Mangalore Surf Club, the competition on Sunday witnessed over 200 athletes from nine states vying in five divisions. Notably, Karnataka dominated the 250m and 500m events, securing all 12 medals in both male and female categories. Further triumphs included 19 medals in the 1.5 km race, 15 in the 3 km, and 5 in the newly introduced 6 km event.

Dr. Bharath Shetty and Commandant Munish Aggarwal presented medals to winners as honored guests. While Karnataka secured the majority of accolades, Tamil Nadu followed with four medals, while Maharashtra and Goa claimed three each. The event, under the patronage of the Indian Coast Guard, emphasizes sea safety, with plans for expansion next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)